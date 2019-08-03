At least 20 killed, 26 injured in mass shooting at Texas Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KSNT) — At least 20 people were shot and killed and 26 more injured inside of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

UPDATE: NBC News and KTSM have confirmed the identity of the suspect in police custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen, Texas. A second person is being detained. Police do not believe any suspect is outstanding.

This picture shows the shooter as they entered the Walmart at Cielo Vista.

PREVIOUSLY: According to KSNT’s affiliate station KTSM, an officer said that at least 19 people are dead at the scene of the mass shooting. They also said that one person is in police custody and the scene is no longer active.

KTSM reports that there is an active shooter situation at the Cielo Vista Mall. As of noon on Saturday they had learned that at least 19 people in Walmart had been shot, and the scene was still active.

El Paso Police and other law enforcement are at the shooting. This is an ongoing story. We will update as more details become available.