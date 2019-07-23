Atchison Police identify man found in Missouri river, release cause of death

ATCHISON, Kan (KSNT) – The man that was found by a jogger in the Missouri River was identified Wednesday.

On Monday a jogger spotted the mans body floating in the water and reported it to police. Police used circulated photos of the man’s tattoos to help identify him during their investigation.

The Atchison Police Department identified the man as Donald R. Spradling, 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri.

They said Spradling had been living at a campsite along the Missouri River in St. Joseph was frequently seen fishing in the river.

A pathologist said that Spradling’s cause of death was preliminarily determined to be drowning.