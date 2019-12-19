Attorney General to hold crime victims remembrance to help grieving families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The holidays are normally about spending time with friends and family looking back on the year together, but for those who have lost a loved one, it’s not that easy. On Friday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt will host his annual crime victims remembrance where families will gather to talk about loved ones they lost to violent crime.

Anyone is welcome to come to the Bradbury Thompson Center on Washburn’s campus to meet other families that have lost a family member. For some, this is a good opportunity to cope with the loss, and bond with others going through the same grieving process

“It’s a chance to remember that we haven’t forgotten. We do recall that that hole exists in your life and that hole is not going to be filled with the passage of time,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “It’s good to get a chance to come together with people who really have been there.”

Families can bring an ornament of their loved one and add it to the Christmas tree set up. Local law enforcement are invited to attend as well, which gives families the opportunity to talk about ongoing cases.

“Sometimes local law enforcement or local prosecutors participate and saw a word which can be comforting to those that are working directly with those agencies,” said Schmidt.

The event will be Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center.