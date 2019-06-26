ATV accident claims life of Milford man
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Milford man died Tuesday afternoon after he was pinned under an ATV.
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call in a field off of Ava Rd. at 4: 41 p.m. but found the man dead on arrival.
The name of the victim is being withheld at this time to allow the family to grieve and notify all necessary parties.
Geary Co. Sheriff's Department released a statement saying "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during their time of grieving."
