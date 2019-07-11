ATVs now allowed to cross Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill that went into effect July 1 will now allow all-terrain vehicles to cross highways at the most direct route.

The only highways included in this bill are those that separate land owned or leased by the person attempting to cross.

The Senate Committee provided specific conditions, listed below:

The operator must be a licensed driver and operating within the restrictions of the operator’s license

The posted speed limit on the federal highway or state highway must be 65 miles per hour or less

The vehicle must be operated as near to the right side of the roadway as practicable, except when making or preparing to make a left turn

The trip must be for agricultural purposes.

This bill amends the Uniform Act Regulating Traffic on Highways to add this exception to a general prohibition on operating an ATV on any interstate, federal or state highway.

To view this part of the Kansas code, click here. Please note, the Kansas code online may not reflect the most updated version.