Auburn residents hope to see interchange project move forward

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) — People in Auburn could be getting an easier and quicker way to reach a major highway.

A study was done by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and Auburn city officials to see if adding an interchange on I-335/KTA was possible.

Supporters say it would provide better access for people in Auburn. The discussion about adding the interchange first started around 14 years ago.

A similar study was done in 2006, but the project didn’t move forward because it wouldn’t bring any net revenue to the area.

But, city leaders didn’t give up on the possibility and recently asked for a new study to be done to account for new and anticipated growth.

Former Auburn city council member Tyler Tenbrink spearheaded the effort in 2018 to get the Kansas Turnpike Authority and Shawnee County officials to reconsider adding the interchange.

“One of the reasons that I laid out was the economic benefit to the area of southwest Shawnee County,” said Tenbrink.

He said it would make Auburn a potential place for drivers to stop for gas or food as they’re traveling through.

“If the project goes through, it will allow us to provide services to those travelers and it will also provide transportation to people in southwest Shawnee County that need to get into Topeka and need to travel to Wichita,” said Tenbrink. “There’s a lot of benefits for everyone around.”

Shawnee County commissioner Aaron Mays was also a part of the effort to get a new study done during his time as a Topeka city council member. He said it would make travel in and out of Auburn a lot more convenient.

“We heard from a business in Auburn who currently has to drive to Admire to get on to the turnpike to Wichita,” said Mays. “It’s a frustrating thing for them because it cost them money to do that and time.”

Along with the convenience and economic benefits, Tenbrink and Mays said quicker access to the turnpike would be helpful during emergencies, too.

“Being on the fire department, we transport patients into the hospital in Topeka and we also require emergency services to come out to southwest Shawnee County,” said Tenbrink.

The results form the study will be presented in the next couple of weeks and Tenbrink is hopeful the project will finally move forward.