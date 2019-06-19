Authorities investigate Sunflower Bank fraud case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of KSNW

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities in Salina are continuing to investigate a fraud case involving several Sunflower Bank customers.

Salina police tell KSAL News that 124 Sunflower Bank customers have now had cash stolen electronically from their accounts after someone acquired pins to multiple accounts.

Cash was withdrawn from ATMs in Newton, Houston, Texas and Kansas City, Mo.

The bank issued a statement about the issue:

There have been recent reports of fraud in Salina, Kansas and a malware message appearing to come from Sunflower Bank was shared in the news.

We take our security, and the security of our customers very seriously. Upon learning of these reports, we immediately reviewed our security protocols to confirm the issue was not present in our environment. We actively monitor our environment 24/7 to ensure security protocols remain effective. The message that was shared appears to be from pdfmaker-live and is not associated with Sunflower Bank or its websites. Learn about removing this plug-in from your browser here.

We ask that our customers review their accounts regularly and reach out to us if they see anything that looks out-of-the-norm. Combatting fraud is a united effort and our customers are good at partnering with us to identify and tackle situations as they arise.

All web users should be cognizant of devices they are using, make sure systems are updated regularly, and be cautious of online requests.