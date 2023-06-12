UNIONTOWN, Kan. — State and local officials in Kansas responded to a Bourbon County animal facility — found to be in violation of state law.

Monday morning, the Department of Agriculture with the assistance of the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office and local veterinarians were back at D and M Kennel — a licensed breeding facility, north of Uniontown.

Officials confirmed to us late this afternoon that they seized nearly 200 dogs and puppies from the facility. Earlier today they said the breeder could have as many as more than 200 canines in its care. The Department of Agriculture is working with a dog rescue out of Colorado to find more suitable care for the animals seized today.

State officials say they’ve been there several times the past few months. The facility had violated the Kansas Pet Animal Act — and the owners had until June 12th to fix things. The state has sent a notice to revoke the license of the facility, but leaders tell us this is a lengthy legal process.

The investigation is ongoing — we’ll bring you an update when we receive more information.