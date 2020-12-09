Aviation department shares opening date for new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — There is an official opening date set for the Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal, according to Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“The Kansas City Aviation Department shares that our planned opening day for the new KCI terminal is March 3, 2023,” Lucas shared in a tweet.

The deadline further affirms that COVID-19 has had little effect on the building process. Developers have committed to moving forward with the KCI project, despite the pandemic. The project was expected to take four years from the beginning, with an anticipated opening date in 2023 at the time of the 2019 groundbreaking.

While it’s not the only consideration, the anticipated opening will be in time for the 2023 NFL Draft, a major event coming to Kansas City. The draft typically takes place at the end of April.

Other airport projects across the nation have been halted or paused while air travel remains low.

BuildKCI, the organization for the construction of the new terminal, also announced a plan for 39 glass boarding bridges. That plan is set to go before City Council tomorrow, Dec. 10.