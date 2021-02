TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to the 1100 block and Wanamaker Road in Topeka after two cars crashed.

Wanamaker is shut down from 11th and Wanamaker to SW Huntoon and Wanamaker. That’s near Freddy’s restaurant.

Shawnee County Dispatch said they aren’t sure of how serious injuries may be.

Photo Credit: Traevor McPherson

