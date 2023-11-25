NEWTON (KSNT) – Axtell High School is taking home the 8-man DII football championship trophy for the third season in a row.

On Saturday in Newton, the Eagles defeated South Central 50-0. The game was called at halftime.

Axtell dominated its opponents for the entirety of the postseason, scoring 50 or more points in each contest. The Eagles allowed just 18 combined points over five playoff matchups and forced a complete shut out in two of them.

The Eagles surged to a quick 14-0 lead before the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The win propels Axtell to a perfect 13-0 on the season.

Axtell has now won 39 games in a row, which is the longest winning streak in Kansas.