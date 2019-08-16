Baby found dead in Missouri, police asking for public’s help identifying

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KSNT) – Columbia police are asking for the public’s help identifying an infant’s body that was found near a parking lot on Thursday.

Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said in a statement the body was found shortly before noon on Thursday at the edge of a parking lot in north-central Columbia. The child appeared to be less than one-year-old.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that Hunter did not provide the baby’s gender or the length of time the baby might have been dead. The cause of death has also not been determined at this time.

HUnter urged people to check on children they know about the age of the deceased child.