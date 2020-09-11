Back at Arrowhead: Chiefs kingdom opens the season strong

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — Take away the empty parking lot and thousands of open seats in the stadium and you’d think it was any other home opener at Arrowhead.

Fireworks lighting up the sky with every touchdown and a Chiefs win to seal the deal was what everyone was looking for to start the season off right. But of course, nothing is the same this year.

Just over 16,000 fans were allowed inside Arrowhead compared to the usual 75,000 plus fans who fill the red seats, and everyone must wear a mask inside at all times.

Despite all the changes and precautions, people were making the most of being back in the midst of pure red and gold.

Tailgating was still allowed, but with a few changes. Instead of piling in the parking lot side by side, cars were parked in every other space. Hundreds of cones blocked off 3/4 of the parking lot.

Fans said what really matters is being able to watch football, cheer on the team, and feel a little sense of normalcy again.

Ultimately though, it was that Super Bowl Champion flag flying over the stadium that really made everyone excited, and hopeful, for another winning season ahead.