TOPEKA (KSNT) – Please check with your local district’s website for more information concerning the 2023-2024 school calendar.

TOPEKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS – USD 501

Tuesday, August 8th: First day for Kindergarten through 6th and 9th grade.

Wednesday, August 9th: First day for all other students.

SEAMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT – USD 345

Wednesday, August 16th: First day of classes for Kindergarten through 10th grade.

Thursday, August 17th: First day for Preschool, 11th and 12th grade.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS SCHOOL DISTRICT – USD 450

Thursday, August 10th: First day of school for Pre-K through 9th grade.

Friday, August 11th: First day of classes for 10th through 12th grade.

AUBURN-WASHBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT – USD 437

Tuesday, August 15th: First day for 1st through 7th, 9th, and new students in 10th through 12th.

Wednesday, August 16th: Classes begin for 8th grade and returning students in 10th through 12th.

Thursday, August 17th: School begins for Preschool and Kindergarten.

EMPORIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS – USD 253

Tuesday, August 15th: First day for all new students.

Wednesday, August 16th: First day for all returning students.

MANHATTAN/OGDEN – USD 383

Wednesday, August 16th: School begins, half day.

Thursday, August 17th: First full day of classes.

JUNCTION CITY – USD 475

Friday, August 11th: First full day for 1st through 12th grade.

Wednesday, August 16th: First day for Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center students.