TOPEKA (KSNT) – Please check with your local district’s website for more information concerning the 2023-2024 school calendar.
TOPEKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS – USD 501
Tuesday, August 8th: First day for Kindergarten through 6th and 9th grade.
Wednesday, August 9th: First day for all other students.
SEAMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT – USD 345
Wednesday, August 16th: First day of classes for Kindergarten through 10th grade.
Thursday, August 17th: First day for Preschool, 11th and 12th grade.
SHAWNEE HEIGHTS SCHOOL DISTRICT – USD 450
Thursday, August 10th: First day of school for Pre-K through 9th grade.
Friday, August 11th: First day of classes for 10th through 12th grade.
AUBURN-WASHBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT – USD 437
Tuesday, August 15th: First day for 1st through 7th, 9th, and new students in 10th through 12th.
Wednesday, August 16th: Classes begin for 8th grade and returning students in 10th through 12th.
Thursday, August 17th: School begins for Preschool and Kindergarten.
EMPORIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS – USD 253
Tuesday, August 15th: First day for all new students.
Wednesday, August 16th: First day for all returning students.
MANHATTAN/OGDEN – USD 383
Wednesday, August 16th: School begins, half day.
Thursday, August 17th: First full day of classes.
JUNCTION CITY – USD 475
Friday, August 11th: First full day for 1st through 12th grade.
Wednesday, August 16th: First day for Kindergarten and Early Childhood Center students.