Ballentine speaks out at Giants training camp about Dwane Simmons and much more

This May 2019 photo shows Corey Ballentine of the New York Giants NFL football team. An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged in the April attack that wounded Ballentine and killed one of his Washburn University teammates, Dwane Simmons. Francisco Alejandro Mendez was charged Friday with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery in the April 28 attack, the Shawnee County district attorney’s office said in a news release. (AP Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Corey Ballentine spoke with the media for the first time about the death of his best friend and teammate Dwane Simmons.

Over seven minutes of discussion, he covered a range of topics – from what tributes he has planned to where he is mentally heading into the season.

“I know he wouldn’t want me sulking and being down and whatnot,” the former Washburn star said.

Topeka Police recently made an arrest in the Dwane Simmons case and Ballentine said that it was great for Simmons’ family and answered questions that Ballentine himself was not able to.

