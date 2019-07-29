Ballentine speaks out at Giants training camp about Dwane Simmons and much more

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Corey Ballentine spoke with the media for the first time about the death of his best friend and teammate Dwane Simmons.
Over seven minutes of discussion, he covered a range of topics – from what tributes he has planned to where he is mentally heading into the season.
“I know he wouldn’t want me sulking and being down and whatnot,” the former Washburn star said.
Topeka Police recently made an arrest in the Dwane Simmons case and Ballentine said that it was great for Simmons’ family and answered questions that Ballentine himself was not able to.
