WHITE CITY (KSNT) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a bank in White City Wednesday morning.

White City is located 24 miles northwest of Council Grove.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is a slim man with a medium build, wearing a blue hoodie with a mask and he’s carrying a black handgun. The robbery was at the , according to the sheriff’s office.

Morris County asks the public to call 911 if they see a man matching this description, but do not approach him.