“Bark for Life” fundraiser preparing for 5th year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fundraiser for cancer research is getting ready for its 5th year.

The Bark for Life fundraiser is an event that raises money for programs funded by the American Cancer Society.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, March 1, at at Camo Cross Dog Training on southeast 21st St in Topeka.

Sunday’s event will have dog demonstrations, a silent auction, and a pulled pork lunch.

Carolyn Zeller, one of the event’s organizers, says the money raised is a crucial part of the cancer society’s education and advocacy efforts.

“The money that we raise is very important because it’s going to go to programs and services for residents right here in Shawnee County and to cancer research,” Zeller said. “Which is I think the way that we’re going to make the biggest progress in this battle against cancer.”

The event will be from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday at Camo Cross Dog Training at 3526 SE 21st.

KSNT Chief Meteorologist, Matt Miller, will be there with his dog, Lola, as an emcee.

To pre-register for the event, click here.