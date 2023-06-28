

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia Police officers were confronted by a man with a machete before negotiations brought about a peaceful resolution, and eventual arrest.

A 55-year-old man was taken into police custody on Thursday, June 28 after a standoff with Emporia Police. According to a press release from Captain Ray Mattas, Emporia Police Department officers were dispatched to the west central part of Emporia just before 4 p.m. to a report of a domestic violence call.

Within a few minutes of officers arriving, they were confronted by a man with a machete. A detective was called to the scene to negotiate with the man, and during the negotiation he left the residence for a second time. Officers then deployed a 40mm rubber bullet, striking him in the leg, and he went back inside.

Negotiations continued, and after other people were removed from the home, the man surrendered. He was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Once he is treated for any possible medical injuries, he will be transported to the Lyon County Jail.

Captain Mattas say the Emporia Police Department will propose the charges of battery and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.