BARTON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – An employee of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday for rape.

Jimmy Hapes, 64, of Great Bend, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. for one count of rape connected to a June 7 incident.

Hapes is a civil process server for the Sheriff’s Office and was placed on administrative leave following the accusation.