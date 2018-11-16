Barton County Sheriff acquitted in mistreatment case, body cam footage helps
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) - Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir was found not guilty after going on trial accused of hitting a suspect.
It took the jury about 15 minutes of deliberation before determining the not guilty charge.
On Thursday, the prosecution and the defense laid out evidence. On Friday morning, both sides presented closing arguments.
Bellendir was charged with mistreatment of a confined person, a misdemeanor, after the sheriff responded to a theft at his daughter's home last year. He could be seen on police body camera hitting the suspect on the head, but he maintained it wasn't with malice.
Bellendir's attorney told KSN he is very pleased with the verdict and believe the jury did the right thing.
"Thank the citizens of Barton County for their continued support. I want to thank the Board of County Commissioners. I want to thank my personnel, my deputies. Most of all I want to thank my wife who has lived through this for the last year and a half and my family."
KSN reached out to prosecutors who said, "we are very disappointed in the verdict, but accept the jury's decision."
He did not want to go on camera.
