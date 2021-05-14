BE AWARE: Scammers going door-to-door posing as government employees

HIAWATHA (KSNT) – Scammers are going door to door in Hiawatha claiming they’re filling out a survey to get a grant for a new sewage system.

None of which is true, according to the Hiawatha Police Department.

On Friday the police department posted a warning to everyone in the area to be aware of these scammers who claim to work for the government while asking personal questions, like how many people live in the home and how much they make a month.

It’s not know what these scammers motive is, or what they’re doing with the information.

In their Facebook post, the police department said: “One subject was described as a male wearing pants a t-shirt and a ball cap carrying a clipboard. Another was described as wearing a grey zip-up jacket, hoodie, blue jeans, dark blue folder, Hispanic ethnicity, and dark hair. Another was a short guy with red curly long hair, white no clothing description, and the last was a large build white male with big eyeglasses. They were reported in the area of the 100 block of Kickapoo and Utah as well as the 400 block of Utah.“ Hiawatha Police Department Facebook Page

The police department says if anyone ever comes to your home and makes you feel suspicious or fearful for your safety, to contact dispatch at (785) 742-7125 or 911 if it is an emergency.