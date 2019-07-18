Beat the Heat: Insight from a local AC company

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The intense heat has phones ringing off the hooks at local heating and air companies. They gave us some insight on common problems you should know about.

With temperatures climbing most people have their AC units running around the clock and it’s a nightmare to imagine having to deal without.

At Debacker’s Inc. they’ve been really busy lately fixing AC problems around town. That means if you call in with an issue it could take them a day or two to get out to you.

President Greg Debacker said if your AC does stop working you shouldn’t keep it running. Keeping it on when it’s broken can actually damage the unit more and make it harder to fix.

While sometimes the AC breaks down because of something you did sometimes it’s unpreventable.

“Most common probably is needing the outdoor air conditioner washed. But electronics break down in heat,” Debacker said. “Heat is not only hard on people but on equipment, automobiles, and I know city streets with water mains breaking.”

You should also make sure you’re regularly changing out your filter. If your AC is working Debacker also said it’s actually easier on your AC unit to just keep it running – rather than switching it on and off and back on again.