Breaking it down: What’s next for Steve Watkins?

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Just moments before he took the stage for KSNT’s Second District Congressional debate, Steve Watkins found out he is facing three felony charges related to actions in 2019.

“So this news hit right before the debate so it really was a blockbuster the key is that those are charges and so obviously he hasn’t been prosecuted so from all indications from his answers in this debate ya know he’s not dropping out of the race and so looks like it is full speed ahead for this race but it certainly adds a different dynamic,” KSNT Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty said.

Watkins will likely face opposition and a number of attack ads in the next few weeks leading up to the August 4th primary which is just weeks away.

“Yeah during this pandemic TV commercials have been really really important so whether people like to hear it or not I would expect Jake LaTurner one of his big opponents to really hit Steve Watkins hard on this issue through TV ads, so yes everybody keep your eyes out I think Jake LaTurner is really going to go after Steve Watkins through his TV ads,” Beatty added.

After the debates aired on KSNT-TV, KSNT News Anchor Brooke Lennington tracked down the congressman for his reaction.

“We were surprised of these charges. They seem politically motivated to me,” Watkins said. “I haven’t even seen the charges.”

The Kansas Republican Primary will be held on August 4th. You can find complete coverage on KSNT News.