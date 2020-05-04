Dr. Bob Beatty discusses Kansas presidential primary voting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty discusses this weekend’s Democratic presidential primary in Kansas, and what it could mean going forward with future elections.

The Associated Press reported Joe Biden overwhelmingly won the Kansas primary. The state Democratic Party conducted it exclusively by mail-in balloting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president captured 77% of Saturday’s vote. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was still in the race when the Kansas party began mailing ballots at the end of March, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

The Democratic party says participation more than tripled over four years ago, with 34.7% of registered voters participating. Democratic Party Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt says this proves that mail-in voting can be successful.