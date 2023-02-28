Today is shaping up to be beautiful, if just a bit breezy at times. Highs will climb back into the 60s for this afternoon before another front arrives that will cool us down a bit for Wednesday.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies through midweek, despite that weak front that will arrive early tomorrow. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest, and that will help to keep temperatures on Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next system moves in for Thursday and Friday, and that gives us another chance for wintry precipitation. There is still uncertainly on how the system will unfold, mainly in the track and timing of wintry precipitation, but we are currently seeing indications of a rain/snow mix for late Thursday that could change over to some snow Friday morning. As it stands right now, just plan on a potentially messy morning commute Friday where slick road conditions could be possible, and we’ll keep you updated with the latest as it gets closer.