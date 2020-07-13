Beckler wins TGA Stroke Play Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka native and former Washburn golfer Andrew Beckler is the Topeka Golf Association’s City Stroke Play champion for the second time in his career.

Beckler, a Washburn Rural graduate, started the weekend with the lead, stretched it on the second day of the tournament, and held the gap to finish Sunday at Topeka Country Club. Three courses in three days was a challenge, but Beckler cruised to victory.

“You know, it was great to go wire to wire, that’s tough to do in this sport, a lot of good players that can come up and catch you so felt good to kinda keep the foot on the gas and finish it off. This tournament is different because it’s not just three different days, it’s three different courses so being able to adjust to different green speeds and different conditions makes it difficult, so I think it’s a great test of who’s the best player of the week,” Beckler said.

Here are some of the results from the weekend, to see the complete list, follow this link.

Andrew Beckler – 206 (66-68-72)

Mark Elliot – 213 (66-74-73)

Nathan Roy- 213 (70-71-72)

Justin Jacquinot – 214 (73-67-74)

Brian Walker – 214 (70-71-73)