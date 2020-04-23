Becoming sunny and warmer, but expect another batch of rain on Friday

Tuesday was sunny and pleasant, but Wednesday was gloomy and damp. Midweek rain came in waves. Some areas had thunder, and the heavier totals were across our southern counties.

Clouds have decreased some overnight and temperatures are a little cooler. The upper disturbance is east and we should enjoy a pleasant day after early morning fog. It will be our warmest afternoon of the week with a mostly sunny sky. Some spots in northeast Kansas may flirt with highs of 78-80.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 74-79

Wind: W/NW 5-15

Clouds should increase overnight and spotty showers may develop. Thunderstorm chances return for Friday. We will keep you posted should any storm become strong or potentially severe, otherwise expect clouds and occasional rain.

The upcoming weekend looks pleasant with lows in the 40s and highs between 65 and 70. It may be rather breezy for Saturday, and expect more clouds with a random shower Saturday night and Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms may occur Monday night and Tuesday, but the temperature pattern should remain consistent. In fact, it may get a little warmer and more humid. Spring weather looks like it’s here to stay. The risk of a frost or freeze at this point is practically zero.

Enjoy today’s dry and warmer weather…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

