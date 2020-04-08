Becoming windy and cooler after a front passes this afternoon

Our temperatures have jumped approximately 10 degrees each day since last Friday. We hit 70 Monday, and most spots in northeast Kansas went above 80 Tuesday for the first time since early October.

We had morning clouds yesterday before becoming mostly sunny. There should be decent levels of sunshine today, but there may a few clouds along the front that arrives this afternoon. Wind will get much stronger when the boundary blows across any given location.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 77-81

Wind: S/SW 5-15 early, then NW 20-35 late

Temperatures will drop by some 15-20 degrees over 2-3 hours later today with gusty wind. It likely stays breezy overnight, and cooler air will dominate the region through late week.

We’ll start Thursday around 40, then it may difficult to get to the upper 50s for highs. After a light freeze Friday morning, we should be sunny to partly cloudy toward the weekend. Shower chances increase late Friday night and Saturday with possible thunder and mostly cloudy conditions.

Temps will stay mild for the weekend with 57-62 numbers. The next chance of rain should be Easter Sunday. Cooler weather hits the region Monday and Tuesday of next week. It may be cold enough in the late night/early morning periods to produce areas of mix.

You know when the front passes when the gusty, cooler wind hits…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

