Beer and wine to be available at KU football games

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – In an announcement Wednesday morning, Kansas University Athletics Director Jeff Long said ticket holders will be able to purchase beer and wine at home football games beginning in August.

As part of the new program, Kansas Athletics is instituting a “No Re-Entry/No Pass” policy that will be strictly enforced at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. In addition, alcohol sales will be suspended at the end of the third quarter.

“Our research and that of others indicates that not only does alcohol availability promote attendance and improve the game-day experience for fans, it has the potential to reduce alcohol-related incidents in and around the venue,” Long said.

KU will be the sixth Big 12 institution to make beer and wine available for purchase. The other institutions that have already taken that step are Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech. Nationally, approximately 50 Division I FBS programs have public alcohol sales on football game days.

