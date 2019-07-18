BEHIND THE SCENES: Take a look inside the Fiesta Mexicana kitchen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fiesta Mexicana is in full swing and that means a lot of work behind the scenes. The popular festival sells an average of two thousand of each of the tacos, tostadas, burritos, sanchos and enchiladas each night.

In order to keep the hungry people fed, around 200 volunteers move in and out of the kitchen at the Our Lady of Guadalupe church each day. Jackie Rangel has been the co-chair and now the chair of the kitchen for the past ten years. She says volunteering has become a tradition for many in the community.

“We also have lots of people who have moved away, grew up in the neighborhood, half of their family is still here. They take their vacations and come back and join us for a day or week,” said Rangel.

Fiesta Mexicana continues Thursday night with a “Tostada Thursday” special. For more information on food prices and schedule, visit the Fiesta Mexicana website by clicking here.