KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everyone is officially getting a behind-the-scenes look at Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback was in full spotlight mode along with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota on the Netflix docuseries, ‘Quarterback’.

With the first episode of the series released on Wednesday morning, folks get the first look at how the show is and how it will carry out for eight episodes.

The episode, ‘The Quest’ began with Mahomes’ celebration of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers and all the Mahomes obsession that came with it.

The 27-year-old got the Madden 20 cover and Head and Shoulders hair commercials with Troy Polamalu as just some of the perks of being a Super Bowl champ and Super Bowl MVP.

After quick highlights of the Chiefs’ first two wins in 2022 over the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, they fast-forwarded to Mahomes 27th birthday party where he was taking pictures with his then-pregnant wife Brittany.

“He hates taking pictures,” Brittany said. “Getting good photos with him is a struggle.”

The couple went into detail about how they began their relationship.

They met in eighth grade while Brittany was a year older than him and he was “in the friend zone forever”. Mahomes always attempted to flirt with her by their recollection.

When he brought her a rose one day at lunch, friends urged them to kiss, which was awkward for the duo since at the time they were “just friends”.

“I thought it was cute,” Brittany said. Patrick interrupted Brittany by yelling at the dogs midway through her one-on-one with producers. She went on to say that they started dating ever since that moment.

After spending time with Cousins and Mariota, the show comes back around to Mahomes and the Chiefs to show their first loss of the season in Week 3.

The speculation around the Chiefs’ wide receiver room without Tyreek Hill became the center of the story.

“Everybody was kind of ready for the Chiefs to take that step back,” Patrick said.

After the loss, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about how Patrick spent more time with his receivers than most quarterbacks in the league do.

During the Chiefs’ Week 4 showdown with Tom Brady, audiences got to see a mic’d up Patrick during the game.

The main highlight is Patrick’s confident trash talk after he made his spinning toss to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

“I’m like that,” Patrick repeated after the play.

“I’m not usually impressed until I see it on film after,” Patrick said as complimentary tweets came on screen after the play.

After going back to Cousins, the show comes to the Chiefs’ Week 5 matchup against the

“Raiders Week is the one rivalry in this league that I feel is like a college rivalry,” Patrick said. “You can feel the energy. It’s just different.”

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is the centering storyline of the same because of how much disruption he caused legally to the Chiefs’ offense and borderline illegally by consistently getting to Mahomes and at one instance, punching his arm after the play.

“I understand you touch me dawg but don’t punch me bruh,” Patrick said after the play.

On the next play, Mahomes threw a touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce, one of his four touchdowns on the night, and had some words for Crosby.

“I’m here all day,” Patrick said.

“You woke up the wrong m— f—,” Crosby said as he headbutted him after the play and caused a slight post-play skirmish.

The talk proved to be competitive game juices as they came together amicably after the game.

“You know I love you dawg,” Patrick said to him.

As Patrick retold the story to friends and family and coaches and teammates after the game, he explained how he loves to look at the positive plays but the negative plays constantly stay on his mind.

This quote ended the first episode.

“I think looking at the negatives and figuring out ways to be better on those, learning from those is gonna make you great,” Patrick said.

Netflix released all eight episodes at once so football fans can binge the whole season at once or slowly enjoy each episode at their own pace.