Better storm chances and not as hot toward the weekend

After a brief taste of fall last Friday into early Saturday, we started feeling the heat once again over the weekend.

There has been plenty of low level moisture to make it humid, but rain likely doesn’t arrive until midweek. We still have a dominate area of high pressure overhead so showers and storms are looping up and over northeast Kansas.

We’ve endured low to mid 90s for the past two days and we have a few more hot afternoons on the way. Today will be very similar to yesterday with a clear to partly cloudy sky, stronger south wind and dew points will be around 68-70.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 89-93

Wind: S 15-25

Heat Index: 96-99

Looking longer term, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible for the Wednesday night into Thursday period with a weak boundary. Friday should be windy and warm, then a few storms could hit late Friday night.

Temperatures will gradually lower each day from Thursday to Sunday. There could be a few upper 80s at midweek, but there’s a chance to see numbers around 78-80 degrees by late in the weekend.

T’storm chances are fairly high Saturday to Monday, and that takes us to the official start to fall. The autumnal equinox occurs early Monday at 2:50AM.

Mother Nature is not being very kind…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

