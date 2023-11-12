TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders and Special Olympics have always had close ties, especially in Kansas. The Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest fundraising event for Special Olympics Kansas, started over 40 years ago. However, that’s not the only way local first responders get involved.

Topeka and Shawnee County first responders spent Sunday playing kickball with special Olympic Kansas athletes in a Battle of the Badges competition. It’s one of several events organized each year by local first responders in support of Special Olympics.

All of the money raised from the event will go directly to Special Olympics Kansas to help the athletes who Topeka Police Department Sgt. Dan Wilson said make it so easy to support.

“It’s an easy group to get behind. Like I said, they don’t care if you’re first or last as long as you try. They support us whether we’re the best law-enforcement agency in the world or the worst.” Wilson said.

Wilson added this event in one of the highlights of his job and reminds him of why he does it in the first place.

“They just love it. I mean they don’t care if it’s kickball, corn hole… just spending some time with them. It’s rewarding and, like I said, it’s just a reminder of why we do what we do,” Wilson said.