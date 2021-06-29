Bev-Hub opens second Kansas location in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Bev-Hub a “beverage co-packer” opened their second location in Manhattan on Tuesday with Governor Laura Kelly and other local leaders present during a ribbon-cutting.

“We came to Manhattan and conducted a study about the logistics and whatnot around the country, and being right smack in the middle of the U.S. here has turned out to be a real blessing,” said Bev-Hub founder and CEO Dan McDonald.

Bev-Corp CEO and Founder Dan McDonald (Left) cuts the ribbon at the new Manhattan Bev-Corp Facility with Governor Laura Kelly (Right). KSNT News/Noah Ochsner Photo

Governor Kelly says that the new facility opening is an exciting moment not only for Manhattan but the state of Kansas.

“It is a very exciting day because not only is it a new company coming here in Manhattan, Kansas but it is also beyond the state of the art,” said Governor Kelly. “That is what is so exciting about what is happening in Kansas right now.”

Bev-Hub hopes to add 37 jobs to the new Manhattan location. The additional jobs to the Manhattan area is something Mayor Wynn Butler looks forward to seeing.

“That is what economic development is all about is to get jobs in here and make it so that we are not relying on completely on the army post, Fort Riley, The Big Red One, and the university we need to have that third leg to the economic stool,” said Mayor Butler.

For Dan McDonald, who started the business in his garage, Tuesday was a pretty special day.

“I think back and boy a lot of work, a tremendous amount of work and none of it I would change for anything,” McDonald said.