TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans utilizing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP) for food assistance, formerly known as “food stamps,” should expect to see benefits drop by about $82 per month per person in April, according to anti-hunger advocates.

Emergency SNAP allotments made in 2020 due to the pandemic are set to end this month, according to a press release from Kansas Appleseed, a statewide advocacy organization. The group expects this will reduce benefits here in Kansas by more than $300 a month for families of four and affect roughly 63,000 households statewide.

SNAP provides low-income households with food benefits and education on food preparation and nutrition, according to the Department for Children and Families (DCF).

Ending the SNAP allotments will:

change the new average benefit to $6 per person per day.

not remove current recipients from receiving SNAP assistance.

remove current recipients from receiving SNAP assistance. lower the amount Kansas families and individuals have received since the spring of 2020.

lower Kansan benefits starting in April 2023.

not affect individuals who are on the maximum SNAP benefit allotment level.

Feeding America, a network of food banks working across the nation, recommends visiting nearby food pantries for additional assistance.

Kansas Appleseed recommends Kansans who Utilize SNAP benefits contact their local DCF office to maximize deductions. You can contact DCF Food, Child Care and Cash Assistance hotline at 1-888-369-4777 in Kansas.