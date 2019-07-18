Bill Self named Kansan of the Year

Kansas head coach Bill Self calls out to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette n the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in New York. Kansas won 77-68. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – University of Kansas’ head men’s basketball coach Bill Self was named Kansan of the Year by the Kansas Society on Wednesday.

Self was presented with the honor at the annual Kansas Society’s banquet in Washington D.C., accompanied by his wife, athletic department staff and Kansas’ government representatives.

The accomplished coach is the second winningest coach in Kansas men’s basketball history and has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

In his 16 seasons at KU, Self has won 14 Big 12 regular-season titles, eight Big 12 Tournaments, and has advanced to the Final Four three times.

A four-time national coach of the year and nine-time conference coach of the year, Self’s 14 Big 12 titles from 2005-2018 set an NCAA record for consecutive league regular-season championships.