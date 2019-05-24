News

Bledsoe granted $1.03 million for wrongful conviction

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:15 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 09:08 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - Floyd Bledsoe was granted $1.03 million from the state of Kansas after he was wrongfully convicted or the rape, kidnapping, and killing of a teenage girl in 1999. 

Bledsoe spent nearly 16 years in prison and was released in 2015, then filed a lawsuit under the state's mistaken-conviction statue. 

KSNT's Brooke Lennington spoke with Bledsoe one year after his release, where he found work at a heating and air company in Lyons, Kansas. 

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced in a news release that a Shawnee County judge approved Bledsoe's settlement and was granted the following:

  • A Certificate of Innocence.
  • Records of his conviction, arrest, and DNA profile record information were ordered expunged.
  • Total compensation of $1,038,526.95.
  • Counseling.
  • Permission to participate in the state health care benefits program for plan years 2019 and 2020.

Another lawsuit filed by Bledsoe is still pending.

