Bledsoe granted $1.03 million for wrongful conviction

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - Floyd Bledsoe was granted $1.03 million from the state of Kansas after he was wrongfully convicted or the rape, kidnapping, and killing of a teenage girl in 1999.

Bledsoe spent nearly 16 years in prison and was released in 2015, then filed a lawsuit under the state's mistaken-conviction statue.

KSNT's Brooke Lennington spoke with Bledsoe one year after his release, where he found work at a heating and air company in Lyons, Kansas.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced in a news release that a Shawnee County judge approved Bledsoe's settlement and was granted the following:

A Certificate of Innocence.

Records of his conviction, arrest, and DNA profile record information were ordered expunged.

Total compensation of $1,038,526.95.

Counseling.

Permission to participate in the state health care benefits program for plan years 2019 and 2020.

Another lawsuit filed by Bledsoe is still pending.