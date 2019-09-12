Blind Tiger Brewery to hold Oktoberfest pop-up

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Blind Tiger Brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest with an Oktoberfest pop-up.

The pop-up will feature six German Beers on tap, Maibock, Kolsch, Pils vom Fas, Kristal Weizen, Weizenbock, and Oktoberfest. All of the beers will be brewed at The Blind Tiger and served in traditional German glassware.

There will be German foods as well, including German Bratwurst made with Blind Tiger Beer, Giant German Soft Pretzels with Brewmaster’s Mustard or Beer Cheese Dip, Beer Cheese Soup with Ham and Bacon, German Potato Salad, Black Forest Cake and Strudel.

The Oktoberfest will take place on September 21 through October 6, the same dates as the traditional Oktoberfest in Munich.