TOPEKA (KSNT) – Community Blood Center (CBC) announced it is experiencing an emergency with low numbers of blood donors during National Blood Donor Month.

On Wednesday, the CBC said it has dangerously low levels of type blood types O-, O+, B- and platelets. The CBC attributed the low stocks to seasonal illness preventing many from donating.

According to the CBC, last year blood collections were at the lowest point in 6 years. The CBC said it saw almost a 40% drop in donations over the last three weeks. As a result, there is only a 1-day reserve of types O-, O+, B- and platelets.

Blood emergencies have been declared across the country indicating a lack of surplus, according to the CBC.

On Jan. 7, the Red Cross declared an emergency blood shortage with the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

“In the midst of the nation-wide blood emergency, and in the wake of recent winter storms, we are calling on all who are eligible to make an immediate blood or platelet donation,” said Chelsey Smith, Director of Public Relations at Community Blood Center. “After a year of record-low donations across our region, the current blood supply is dangerously low, and donors are needed to ensure patients in our community get the lifesaving treatment they need.”

