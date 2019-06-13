Blues defeat Bruins, win first ever Stanley Cup

St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left, and Alex Pietrangelo, right. during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The St. Louis Blues won their first ever Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in game 7.

The win completes a miraculous turnaround for the Blues. St. Louis was in last place in January.