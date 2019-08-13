Body camera footage, 911 call gives insight to scene of Snyder killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The trial began this week in the case of Anthony Darcy, a man accused of killing a Topeka father in front of his young son. Emotions were high as body camera footage and the 911 call from Darcy were shown in court on Tuesday.

Anthony Darcy, 83, was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair and had his head down throughout the day.

Darcy is accused of killing Stephen Snyder more than two-years-ago in Southwest Topeka.

Prosecutors said the killing happened after Darcy sold his house to Snyder on Craigslist.

Snyder had planned to get measurements inside the home when prosecutors said Darcy pulled out a gun and shot him.

Emotions were highest in the courtroom as the family witnessed the suspect’s actions moments after the killing.

The video below is from the body camera of a police officer that was on the scene.

The 911 call Darcy made was played in court as well. It can be found at the top of this article.

The trial is expected to go on for the rest of the week. KSNT will be following the trial, giving new information daily.