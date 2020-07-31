Body found on Manhattan nature trail identified

Manhattan, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has identified the body of a woman found dead on the Konza Prairie Nature Trail July 22, according to a Facebook post.

RCPD identified 38-year-old Nicole Grothe Friday afternoon after receiving autopsy results confirming her identity.

Officials are still investigating the death, but said there is no indication of suspicious circumstances.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112.