Officials release name of missing Lawrence boy found dead after going under water near Clinton Lake

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of the missing 13-year-old Jayion Harris-Jordan was recovered Friday morning in a tweet. The Sheriff’s Office said his body was recovered close to where he went under the water on Thursday.

Thursday night, officers had turned their efforts toward finding the boy instead of rescuing the boy, who went under the water near the Clinton Lake spillway and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews started looking for the Lawrence teen before 7 p.m. Thursday. They stopped at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and resumed Friday morning.