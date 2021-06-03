Body recovered in Tuttle Creek

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Foul play is not suspected after a Manhattan man’s body was recovered late Wednesday night from Tuttle Creek Lake after emergency response teams searched for nearly 10 hours.

On June 2 around 2:24 p.m., the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call reporting a vehicle and clothes near a shoreline by the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Shady Lane in Riley County.

Emergency crews responding to the call found identifying information for a 24-year-old Manhattan man but could not find the individual.

The body was recovered from the lake just before midnight.

The name of the man has not been released until a next of kin notification is made.