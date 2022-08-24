SABETHA (KSNT) – The boil water advisory for Sabetha has been rescinded, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a water advisory for the City of Sabetha in Nemaha County on Aug. 22. because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

According to laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Sabetha, there was no evidence of bacteriological contamination. All other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination have been resolved by the KDHE.