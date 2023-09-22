LAWRENCE (KSNT) – BYU is bringing its tailgate tradition to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this weekend.

The university is hosting a book drive that benefits Lawrence Public Schools’ Native American Student Services (NASS) and a literacy night on Friday with NASS at Billy Mills Middle School, according to a press release.

BYU alum, Omaha Nation member, and event organizer Brooktynn Blood said the group hopes to receive books that feature “characters and families that look like them as representation in reading is so important to students”.

Native American Student Services’ families are invited to attend the Friday night event, where they will hear stories from Haskell student athletes, enjoy a Native American Hoop Dance, interact with “Cosmo” (BYU’s Cougar mascot), the BYU Cheer Squad and Kansas “Baby Jay.”

Kansas football is set to host its third home game of the season Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m.