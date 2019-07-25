Book Nook opens in West Ridge Mall to encourage reading

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This Saturday a reading nook will open at West Ridge Mall with the goal of encouraging kids to read and learn through play.

At 9:45 a.m., children and families can explore the Book Nook, a project supported by the United Way of Greater Topeka and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library

The nook will be located on the first floor of the mall and will feature toys, books, and information about how families can encourage reading to their preschooler.

“We love supporting creative ideas like the Book Nook,” said Jessica Lehnherr, United Way of Greater Topeka executive director. “The more we encourage reading everywhere we work and play, the more we become a community that deeply values literacy and learning. We can’t thank West Ridge Mall enough for envisioning this space and the library for transforming it.”

The Book Nook families will be able to find information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and how to sign up their children for the program. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library sends children under five-years-old a free book every month.

“This dedicated reading nook at the mall will give families a convenient place to stop and read,” said Marie Pyko, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library public services director.