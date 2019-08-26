Local Boy Scouts stepping up recruitment this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Boy Scouts of America is stepping up recruitment. There are more than 100 recruitment events scheduled around northeast Kansas this week.

Erin Aldridge with the Jayhawk Area Council says this is the time of year when troops start planning their events for the year. She says scouts can join at any time but this is when the organization focuses on recruitment.

“Most of our packs are assigned to a certain elementary school and so you’ll see specific information come home from your elementary school about when the next join scouting night is,” said Aldridge.

Caitlin Jones is celebrating her first year as Packmaster of Pack 110. She first got involved when her son brought home information from school. Now, both her son and daughter are involved and loving it.

“The kids get this joy out of coming every week to scouts and it’s always fun to see their little faces light up and it’s a big family,” said Jones.

Click here for a full list of events in our area. Cub Scouts, which is for kids from Kindergarten to 5th Grade, offers three different packs: boys only, girls only and family which is open to both.

Scouts BSA is for kids ages 11 to 17. Boys and girls are separated into different troops at this letter. Click here to use the BSA search function which can help find the troop nearest you.