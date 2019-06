Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) - Can an electric shock bracelet zap you out of your bad habits?

The maker of the Pavlok Bracelet says its updated device trains the brain to avoid bad habits by associating guilty deeds with a shock!

The bracelet sends a 350-volt jolt every time a bad habit is indulged, from junk food to smoking, and swearing.

You can control the intensity of the zap using a smartphone app.