BREAKING NEWS: Standoff underway in Grantville

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)- Roads are blocked off in Grantville and there’s a heavy police presense in the small northeast Kansas communites.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig, deputies are involved in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home.

Herrig said deputies first responded to the area after several people called 911 claiming that a man was shooting a gun off around the town.

Deputies have roads around Front Street in Grantville blocked off at this time.

This is a developing story, we’ll continue to update this article as soon as we learn more.