BREAKING NEWS: Standoff underway in Grantville

News
Posted: / Updated:

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)- Roads are blocked off in Grantville and there’s a heavy police presense in the small northeast Kansas communites.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig, deputies are involved in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home.

Herrig said deputies first responded to the area after several people called 911 claiming that a man was shooting a gun off around the town.

Deputies have roads around Front Street in Grantville blocked off at this time.

This is a developing story, we’ll continue to update this article as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories